Who won Masked Singer 2026? Full finale results

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The Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer delivered major surprises — and a long-awaited winner.

In a dramatic final episode, Ashlee Simpson was revealed as Galaxy Girl, taking home the golden mask trophy after weeks of mystery performances. Her victory came after powerful renditions of songs by Olivia Rodrigo and Pink, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The reveal didn’t come as a complete shock to the panel, especially after her sister, Jessica Simpson, appeared on stage to help deliver the final clue.

The finale also unmasked the remaining contestants, confirming several fan theories:

Pugcasso (2nd place): Phillip Phillips

Cat Witch (3rd place): Kylie Cantrall

Crane (4th place): Normani

Each performer delivered final songs before their identities were revealed, wrapping up a season filled with clues, twists, and standout performances.

For Simpson, the show marked more than just a win — it was a personal return to the spotlight. Performing behind the mask gave her the freedom to rediscover her confidence and reconnect with live audiences.

She shared that the experience reignited her passion for performing and encouraged her to take creative risks again.

Season 14 featured a wide range of celebrity contestants, from music icons to TV personalities, with combined achievements including millions of records sold and major award nominations.

The show also introduced a new twist: a hidden “insider” role played by Kylie Cantrall, who secretly competed as Cat Witch while providing clues to viewers throughout the season.

With another unpredictable season complete, “The Masked Singer” continues to prove why it remains one of TV’s most talked-about reality competitions — blending mystery, music, and celebrity reveals into a format that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

News.Az