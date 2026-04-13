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Chat App
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Latvia-based BirdyChat has officially launched across Europe, emerging as one of the first homegrown messaging apps compliant with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) by enabling direct, encrypted chats with WhatsApp users.06 May 2026-19:42
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Google has introduced the ability to create interactive 3D models and functional simulations within the Gemini app. This replaces static diagrams with visualizations that users can manipulate directly in the chat window.13 Apr 2026-16:13
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