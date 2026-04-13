Gemini launches interactive 3D models and simulations in-chat

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Google has introduced the ability to create interactive 3D models and functional simulations within the Gemini app. This replaces static diagrams with visualizations that users can manipulate directly in the chat window.

The feature is now being rolled out globally to Gemini app users and requires selecting the Pro model in the prompt bar, News.Az reports, citing Ghacks.

What Gemini’s New Interactive 3D Models and Simulations Do

When a user asks about a concept that benefits from visual representation, Gemini can generate a custom interactive simulation or 3D model in response. Demonstrated use cases include orbital mechanics simulations with adjustable sliders for gravity strength and initial velocity, double pendulum animations, and rotatable 3D molecular models that can be clicked and dragged to view from any angle.

The interactive output appears directly inside the chat window without requiring a separate application or browser extension.

How to Access Gemini’s Interactive 3D Models and Simulations

To use the feature, visit gemini.google.com and select the Pro model in the prompt bar. You can ask it to visualize concepts by using phrases like "show me" or "help me visualize," followed by your topic. For example, you could say "help me visualize how a double slit experiment works."

The rollout is happening gradually, so the feature may not be available to all users immediately. Google has not announced a specific date for when the feature will be available to everyone.

Google has not issued a formal announcement detailing the full scope of supported topics or whether the feature will expand to additional Gemini model tiers beyond Pro.

News.Az