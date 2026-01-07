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Chechen
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Aishat Khizriyeva, a 21-year-old Chechen woman, left Russia, according to a report from the human rights group SK SOS on April 23.23 Apr 2026-23:29
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Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has said that Chechen units will not take part in potential military action on Iran’s side in its conflict with Israel and the US.09 Apr 2026-15:32
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A court in Grozny has officially designated the "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria" as a terrorist organization, banning its activities across Russia and its various European affiliates. The ruling comes as the group's militants have been actively fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since 2022, prompting a stern warning from the FSB: anyone linked to the organization will be tracked down and faces potential life imprisonment.07 Apr 2026-11:21
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