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Chuwit Sirivajjakul
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Chuwit Sirivajjakul
Eurovision launches first Asian edition in Bangkok -
VIDEO
The Eurovision Song Contest will hold its first Asian edition later this year in Bangkok, organizers announced on Tuesday.
13 May 2026-11:54
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