US claims downing of Iranian drones targeting commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz

US claims downing of Iranian drones targeting commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz

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US forces have downed Iranian drones targeting commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, News.Az reports.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," the CENTCOM said in a post on X.

"The international trade corridor remains open for transit," it stressed.

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

News.Az