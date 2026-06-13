Japan's birth rate plunges to record low as marriages drop

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Japan’s deepening demographic crisis has hit a grim milestone, with annual births and fertility rates plunging to historic lows far faster than experts ever anticipated.

Newly released government data reveals that just over 671,000 babies were born in 2025—a drop of nearly 15,000 from the previous year. This marks the lowest number of births since record-keeping began in 1899 and the tenth consecutive year of decline, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Alarmingly, the country's fertility rate—the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime—sank to a record low of 1.14. Government researchers previously projected that the country wouldn't hit a fertility crisis this severe until the 2040s.

The primary driver behind the historic drop is a massive decline in marriages, which is crucial because the vast majority of children in Japan are born to married couples.

The Marriage Collapse: At the start of the century, Japan recorded nearly 800,000 marriages annually. Today, that number has shriveled to around 500,000.

The Dating Disconnect: The desire for family hasn't disappeared—surveys show roughly 80% of single Japanese citizens still hope to marry. However, changing social patterns have made meeting a partner incredibly difficult.

The Modern Workplace Barrier: Traditional ways of meeting a spouse—such as through work, school, or mutual friends—have sharply declined. Experts point to the rise of remote work, stricter privacy boundaries, and heightened concerns regarding workplace harassment as major factors keeping people apart.

With traditional dating channels drying up, younger adults are increasingly turning to formal marriage agencies for structured, efficient ways to find long-term partners. Still, reversing the trend remains one of the most pressing economic and social challenges threatening Japan's future.

News.Az