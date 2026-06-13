Leaked memo: Zuckerberg owns up to Meta’s AI workforce errors

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to employees that the social media giant made "mistakes" during its aggressive pivot toward artificial intelligence.

Zuckerberg is currently pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into AI to reshape Meta’s inner workings. However, the rapid transition has hit significant speed bumps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more," Zuckerberg wrote in the memo, though he emphasized he is "focused on providing as much stability as possible" moving forward.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Meta does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year. This follows a massive restructuring in May that saw Meta cut 10% of its global workforce and reassign 7,000 employees to AI training workflows.

Meta will attempt to find new roles for employees shifted into AI training. Zuckerberg noted that the restructuring allowed them to shrink team sizes, knowing they could transfer people back if mistakes were made.

The company plans to scale back manager oversight responsibilities. Meta's new Applied AI Engineering unit had reportedly ballooned to a flat structure with an intense 50-to-1 ratio of individual contributors to a single manager.

To ease internal friction, Meta plans to increase budgets for team-building offsites and corporate events, alongside a massive, company-wide hackathon scheduled for July to foster collaboration on its latest AI models.

Meta declined to comment on the leaked memo. The internal friction comes on the heels of Meta drastically raising its annual capital spending forecast in April to a staggering $125 billion to $145 billion to fund its AI ambitions.

News.Az