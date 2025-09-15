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Columnist
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On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s foreign ministry announced plans to sue The New York Times for defamation over a column claiming that Israeli prison guards sexually abuse and assault Palestinian prisoners.16 May 2026-14:22
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Karen Attiah, an opinion columnist at The Washington Post, says she was dismissed after posting on social media about gun violence and “racial double standards” following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.15 Sep 2025-19:28
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