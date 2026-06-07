Iraq, Syria close airspace amid regional tensions

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Iraq has temporarily closed its airspace and suspended air navigation, according to civil aviation officials, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The move comes amid heightened regional tensions and is expected to affect both domestic and international flight operations passing through Iraqi airspace.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of the country’s southern air corridors and the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport for 12 hours.

The measures were introduced as a precaution amid the evolving security situation in the region, with aviation authorities closely monitoring developments.

News.Az