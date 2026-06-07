Seven killed in armed attack on village in Western Zambia

Seven killed in armed attack on village in Western Zambia

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At least seven people were killed in an attack by armed bandits on a remote village in Western Zambia, according to police.

The assault took place during the early hours of Saturday when an unknown number of attackers armed with offensive weapons raided the village and set several houses on fire, News.Az reports, citing ILKHA.

Five houses and property were destroyed in the attack, while several residents were caught in the blaze.

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Police said six victims are believed to have died in the fire, while an infant was allegedly killed during the attack. One person suffered head injuries and three others sustained burns.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident as security forces work to determine the identity and number of those responsible for the assault.

News.Az