Israel’s Ben-Gvir issues warning: ‘Tehran must burn’

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Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a harsh response against Tehran after the Israeli military reported that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, News.Az reports.

“Tonight Tehran must burn!” Ben-Gvir wrote on X shortly after the Israeli military announced that it had identified missiles fired from Iran and was working to intercept them.

הלילה טהרן חייבת לבעור! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 7, 2026

News.Az