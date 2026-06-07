Israel’s Ben-Gvir issues warning: ‘Tehran must burn’
- 08 Jun 2026 01:05
- 08 Jun 2026 01:10
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- Middle East
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Source: NBC News
Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a harsh response against Tehran after the Israeli military reported that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, News.Az reports.
“Tonight Tehran must burn!” Ben-Gvir wrote on X shortly after the Israeli military announced that it had identified missiles fired from Iran and was working to intercept them.
הלילה טהרן חייבת לבעור!
הלילה טהרן חייבת לבעור!— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 7, 2026
By Nijat Babayev