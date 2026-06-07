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Israel’s Ben-Gvir issues warning: ‘Tehran must burn’

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Israel’s Ben-Gvir issues warning: ‘Tehran must burn’
Source: NBC News

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a harsh response against Tehran after the Israeli military reported that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, News.Az reports.

“Tonight Tehran must burn!” Ben-Gvir wrote on X shortly after the Israeli military announced that it had identified missiles fired from Iran and was working to intercept them.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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