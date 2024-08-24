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Recent trade discussions between India and United States in Washington have been described by New Delhi as constructive and positive.24 Apr 2026-20:42
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Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has requested a federal judge in New York to block an order requiring it to provide 20 million anonymized ChatGPT conversations in a copyright lawsuit filed by The New York Times and other media outlets.13 Nov 2025-17:48
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In anticipation of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Baku this November, the COP29 Presidency, in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan and supported by PASHA Holding and Trendyol, organised a workshop focused on effective media communication strategies. The workshop aimed to provide local media with insight into the COP29 processes and to enhance local capacity to cover the climate conference.
24 Aug 2024-19:06
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