Conversations

In anticipation of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Baku this November, the COP29 Presidency, in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan and supported by PASHA Holding and Trendyol, organised a workshop focused on effective media communication strategies. The workshop aimed to provide local media with insight into the COP29 processes and to enhance local capacity to cover the climate conference.



24 Aug 2024-19:06