APC recruits 4.4 million agents nationwide for 2027 Tinubu re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a nationwide recruitment drive for 4.4 million election agents ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, according to party officials.

The mobilisation is part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots electoral structure across Nigeria as preparations intensify for the next general elections, News.Az reports, citing Politics Nigeria.

APC has recruited 4.4 million agents to be deployed across the country to support election operations for the 2027 presidential race. The initiative is linked to President Bola Tinubu’s bid to secure a second term in office.

The recruitment comes as political activities in Nigeria increasingly shift toward early campaign organisation, with parties strengthening field structures ahead of the polls scheduled for 2027.

President Bola Tinubu, who emerged as the APC presidential candidate, is expected to face a competitive electoral environment as opposition parties also prepare their campaigns for the upcoming vote cycle.

News.Az