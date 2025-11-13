OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 with smarter, more human-like chat capabilities

The new release introduces two model variants — GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

According to OpenAI, the Instant version is “warmer, more intelligent, and better at following your instructions” than its predecessor, while the Thinking model is “easier to understand and faster on simple tasks, and more persistent on complex ones.”

ChatGPT will automatically match user queries to the most suitable model, with the rollout beginning this week. The previous GPT-5 models will remain available for three months under the “legacy models” menu before being phased out.

Alongside the technical improvements, OpenAI announced an expansion of its personality presets, allowing users to choose from conversational tones including Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical.

The company is also testing a new fine-tuning experiment that lets users directly adjust ChatGPT’s conversational style through settings — a feature being gradually introduced to select users this week.