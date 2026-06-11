Kuwait restores air traffic after temporary airspace closure

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Kuwait has restored normal air traffic operations following the temporary precautionary closure of its airspace earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The authority stated that normal operations resumed after the situation that prompted the precautionary measures eased.

Kuwait International Airport has since returned to normal operational activity, with flights resuming according to approved schedules.

The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities inside and outside Kuwait to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country’s airspace.

It added that any new developments will be assessed immediately, with appropriate measures taken as required.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding passengers and air navigation safety, urging the public and travellers to rely on official channels for the latest updates and information.

Earlier, Kuwait had temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights as a precautionary measure amid regional tensions, while Kuwait Airways also announced a temporary suspension of all flights during the disruption period.

News.Az