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Cotswold
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Cotswold
Cotswold manor on site of medieval castle for sale in Oxford
A six-bedroom manor house with deep historical roots has been put on the market for nearly £3 million in the village of Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire.
21 Apr 2026-16:28
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