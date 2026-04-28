DNA confirms rare Anglo-Saxon sibling burial in Gloucestershire

+ ↺ − 16 px

DNA analysis has revealed that two children buried together in an Anglo-Saxon grave at Cherington, Gloucestershire, were brother and sister.

Archaeologists say it is rare in Anglo-Saxon cemeteries to find that two people were buried together in the same grave at the same time, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The arrangement of the grave appeared to reflect a close and caring relationship between the two children, according to Cotswold Archaeology, who completed the excavation.

Testing then carried out by the Francis Crick Institute proved the familial link between the siblings, whose remains were uncovered in 2024.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The grave contained a young boy buried with a sword and an older girl buried with a workbox. Both children had been placed on their side, with the older girl facing the younger boy.

Archaeologists say the positioning of their bodies indicates they were buried at the same time, which is rare, and may also suggest death from a fast-acting infectious disease.

Matt Nichol, senior project officer at Cotswold Archaeology and lead archaeologist on site, said it "really brings the human side of our Anglo-Saxon past much closer".

He added: "It becomes more poignant, in a way we very rarely experience."

News.Az