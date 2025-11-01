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Crisis Management
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The fourth Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo opened on Monday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with a focus on promoting the resilience of the global tourism sector.16 Feb 2026-22:48
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing mounting calls from within his own coalition to adopt a stronger position on Israel amid escalating violence in Gaza. Several senior members of the junior coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), have criticized Berlin for not joining a recent joint statement by 28 Western nations condemning Israel's actions and calling for an immediate end to the war.23 Jul 2025-11:35
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