News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Crowdstrike
Tag:
Crowdstrike
CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz invests in Mercedes F1 team, eyes U.S. market and technology growth
21 Nov 2025-10:45
CrowdStrike shares drop on weak revenue guidance
04 Jun 2025-02:45
Delta can sue CrowdStrike over major flight cancellations
19 May 2025-23:53
Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike announces 5% workforce reduction
08 May 2025-09:17
CrowdStrike shares drop after weaker-than-expected earnings forecast
27 Nov 2024-17:32
Google-parent Alphabet cut stake in Crowdstrike before July outage
02 Aug 2024-14:24
Stock futures decline slightly ahead of Fed meeting
30 Jul 2024-11:18
CrowdStrike CEO reports 97% of crashed systems back online
26 Jul 2024-17:24
CrowdStrike: Configuration update affected Falcon Sensor, Windows OS
25 Jul 2024-08:59
Fitch: Insurers can withstand loss from CrowdStrike chaos
23 Jul 2024-10:28
Latest News
Germany’s far right distances itself from Trump
Is X down? Thousands report losing access
Over 100 dead in southern Africa floods, more warnings issued
Cold wave to hit central, eastern China
German inflation holds at 2.2 pct in 2025 as energy prices fall
Why Kazakhstan granted official currency status to the digital tenge
Who is at risk and why artificial intelligence raises global concerns
Israel, US sign AI declaration
Kazakhstan grants official status to digital tenge as currency
Lithuania charges six for failed arson on Ukraine supplies
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31