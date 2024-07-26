CrowdStrike CEO reports 97% of crashed systems back online

+ ↺ − 16 px

A week after a faulty update caused a global IT outage affecting flights and TV stations, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz announced that nearly all impacted systems are back online.

In a LinkedIn post, Kurtz stated that "over 97%" of systems using CrowdStrike's software were operational as of July 25, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Microsoft previously estimated 8.5 million machines had been disabled by a bug in CrowdStrike's software.That figure, and Mr Kurtz's estimate of the percentage fixed, suggests approximately 250,000 devices remain offline.The CrowdStrike chief executive thanked the "tireless efforts" of customers and staff as he apologised again for the incident."While I can’t promise perfection, I can promise a response that is focused, effective, and with a sense of urgency," he wrote.However, he acknowledged the company's work to fix devices "is not yet complete" and said the firm was "committed to restoring every impacted system".

News.Az