Google-parent Alphabet cut stake in Crowdstrike before July outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab cut its stake in cybersecurity company Crowdstrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, much before the July 19 outage triggered by a software update.



The company cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares. The change in holdings is as of June 30.Crowdstrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.A worldwide tech outage last month following a software update by Crowdstrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.

News.Az