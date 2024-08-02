Google-parent Alphabet cut stake in Crowdstrike before July outage
Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab cut its stake in cybersecurity company Crowdstrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, much before the July 19 outage triggered by a software update.
Crowdstrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
A worldwide tech outage last month following a software update by Crowdstrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.