Google-parent Alphabet cut stake in Crowdstrike before July outage

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab cut its stake in cybersecurity company Crowdstrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, much before the July 19 outage triggered by a software update.

The company cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares. The change in holdings is as of June 30.

Crowdstrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A worldwide tech outage last month following a software update by Crowdstrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.



