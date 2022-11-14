News.az
News
Decree
Tag:
Decree
Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement
07 May 2024-22:19
Nearly 24 hectares of state-owned land was transferred to Alat free economic zone
31 Oct 2023-13:39
Azerbaijan appoints Fuad Musayev to post of State Oil Company's VP
28 Jul 2023-14:55
Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council, MEDIA Development Agency are given new powers
17 Jul 2023-11:50
Azerbaijan to prepare new law "On the rights of the child"
09 Jun 2023-12:41
Azerbaijan approves amendments to staffing of Ministry of Internal Affairs - decree
02 Jun 2023-04:06
Azerbaijani sculptor awarded Honorary Diploma of President
03 Jan 2023-14:10
New composition of Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission approved
15 Dec 2022-15:31
Azerbaijan to develop Digital Code
24 Nov 2022-18:43
Azerbaijani President decrees to award a group of employees of State Social Protection Fund
14 Nov 2022-14:14
