Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council, MEDIA Development Agency are given new powers

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to "List of services provided to micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurship entities in small and medium-sized business houses", approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 26, 2018 No. 148, News.az reports.

According to the decree, the Audiovisual Council and Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan are given new powers.

