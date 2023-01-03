Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani sculptor awarded Honorary Diploma of President

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding prominent Azerbaijani sculptor, artist, professor Salhab Mammadov with the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", News.az reports.

The sculptor has been awarded for long-term fruitful contribution to the development of Azerbaijani fine arts.


