Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree on the application of the law “On Amendments to the Law on State Procurement” and “On Approval of the Procedure for Centralized Procurement of Food Products by State Enterprises and Organizations (Departments) at the Expense of State Budget Funds”, News.az reports.

According to the decree, part 2 of the above document was abolished.

To note, this part contained the approval of the "Procedure for procurement of food products by state enterprises and organizations (departments) in a centralized manner at the expense of the state budget".

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      