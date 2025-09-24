Ebola cases in DR Congo falling; WHO warns of critical weeks ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of new cases in the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been falling in recent weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said in its latest report, but warned that the next two to three weeks would be "critical" for containing further spread, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the latest situation report, a total of 57 cases, including 47 confirmed and 10 probable, have been reported as of Sept. 21 from Bulape Health Zone in Kasai Province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Thirty-five people have died, giving an overall case fatality ratio of 61.4 percent, which "underscores the high impact on human health."

The outbreak, declared on Sept. 4, remains geographically confined to six health areas within Bulape Zone. Five health workers are among the confirmed cases.

Cases range from zero to 65 years old, with the 0-9 age group being the most affected, accounting for 23 percent of the total cases, according to the WHO.

Health authorities have identified 1,180 contacts, of whom 94 have completed the 21-day follow-up. Nineteen patients remain under treatment, while two have recovered and been discharged.

Vaccination with the Ervebo Ebola vaccine is underway, the WHO said.

As of Sept. 21, 1,740 people had been vaccinated in Bulape, Bulambae, and Mweka health zones, under a ring vaccination strategy targeting contacts, potential contacts, health workers, and other high-risk groups.

A total of 4,150 doses have been deployed. Additional doses are expected in the coming days, alongside the installation of ultra-cold chain equipment in nearby urban hubs Tshikapa, Kananga, and Mweka, said the WHO.

The WHO noted that the latest outbreak, likely originating from a new zoonotic spillover, has resulted in sustained human-to-human transmission, including among health workers.

The onset of the rainy season, which is expected to worsen road conditions, could complicate efforts to reach communities and deliver supplies.

"The next two to three weeks will be critical for containing transmission in Bulape and reducing the risk of further spread," the report warned, urging sustained surveillance, expanded vaccination, infection prevention, and community involvement.

The DRC government declared the outbreak on Sept. 4 in Kasai, marking the country's 16th outbreak since Ebola was first identified in 1976. The previous outbreak ended in September 2022 after a single case was confirmed in North Kivu Province. Genetic testing later linked it to the 2018-2020 epidemic in North Kivu and Ituri that killed nearly 2,300 people.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, and in many cases, internal and external bleeding, according to the WHO.

