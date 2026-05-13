Why has Florentino Perez called new presidential elections at Real Madrid?

Why has Florentino Perez called new presidential elections at Real Madrid?

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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez announced new elections for the club presidency after a disappointing season in which the Spanish giants failed to win a major trophy for the second consecutive year.

The decision came less than a year and a half after Perez was re elected in January 2025. He revealed the move during an urgent press conference held at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex following a board meeting.

Perez said the elections were necessary because of what he described as growing campaigns against both him personally and the interests of the club.

According to Perez, criticism surrounding the team’s performances, internal tensions, and uncertainty over the future coaching situation had created an “absurd situation” that required a direct response.

What did Florentino Perez say during the press conference?

Perez strongly defended his record as president and highlighted the success Real Madrid achieved during his leadership.

He reminded supporters and critics that under his presidency the club won dozens of trophies in football and basketball, including seven UEFA Champions League titles in football.

Perez argued that poor results in a single season should not erase years of achievements and accused parts of the Spanish sports media of organizing campaigns against him.

He insisted that criticism had gone beyond sporting analysis and had become personal attacks aimed directly at undermining his leadership.

Perez also challenged his critics publicly by encouraging them to stand in the elections themselves if they believed they could run the club better.

Why has this season been considered disappointing for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid entered the season with extremely high expectations but failed to secure a major title.

For a club historically associated with winning trophies at both domestic and European level, going two consecutive seasons without major silverware is viewed as a serious underachievement.

The disappointing campaign generated growing pressure around several issues, including:

Tactical inconsistency

Questions over squad planning

Injuries and player form

Dressing room tensions

Uncertainty regarding the next head coach

Criticism of transfer strategy

Reports in Spanish media also suggested divisions within the squad and concerns about the long term direction of the team.

At a club like Real Madrid, sustained success is expected every season, which increases pressure on both coaches and executives whenever results decline.

Why are there questions about the club’s coach?

One of the major issues surrounding Real Madrid involves uncertainty over who will lead the first team next season.

Speculation has intensified in recent months regarding the future of the current coaching setup, especially after disappointing performances in major competitions.

Media reports linked several high profile coaches to the job while also suggesting disagreements within the club hierarchy regarding sporting decisions and rebuilding plans.

The uncertainty has contributed to wider instability around the club during the closing stages of the season.

At Real Madrid, coaching changes often become central topics whenever the team fails to compete successfully for major trophies.

Who is Florentino Perez and why is he so influential at Real Madrid?

Florentino Pérez is one of the most powerful and influential figures in modern football history.

He first became Real Madrid president in 2000 and immediately transformed the club through the famous “Galacticos” project, which focused on signing some of the world’s biggest stars.

During that era, Real Madrid brought in players including:

David Beckham

Luís Figo

Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldo Nazário

Perez’s approach combined sporting ambition with commercial expansion, helping Real Madrid become one of the richest and most globally recognized sports organizations in the world.

After resigning in 2006, he returned to power in 2009 and oversaw another highly successful era that included multiple Champions League triumphs.

How successful has Perez been as Real Madrid president?

Despite recent criticism, Perez remains statistically one of the most successful presidents in Real Madrid history.

Under his leadership, the club achieved major success in both football and basketball.

His presidency included:

Multiple UEFA Champions League titles

Numerous La Liga championships

FIFA Club World Cup victories

Copa del Rey triumphs

Major commercial growth

Modernization of club infrastructure

Renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Perez also played a major role in transforming Real Madrid into a global commercial powerhouse with enormous international influence.

Many supporters credit him with maintaining the club’s status as one of the world’s dominant football institutions.

Why has Perez often faced criticism despite the success?

Even during successful periods, Perez remained a controversial figure.

Critics accused him at different times of:

Prioritizing star signings over squad balance

Excessive commercial focus

Political centralization within the club

Frequent coaching changes

Tight control over internal club structures

Some fans and analysts also argued that the “Galacticos” philosophy occasionally created imbalances between marketing priorities and football needs.

In recent years, criticism intensified over:

Aging squad concerns

Transfer policy debates

Lack of long term planning in certain positions

Perceived disconnect between executives and supporters

Still, many fans continue viewing Perez as the architect of some of the greatest eras in the club’s modern history.

Why has Perez often run unopposed in elections?

One unusual aspect of Real Madrid politics is that Perez frequently faced no opposition in presidential elections.

This is partly due to strict financial conditions required to become a candidate.

Potential candidates must meet major financial guarantees and other institutional requirements, making it difficult for challengers to qualify officially.

As a result, Perez ran unopposed in several recent elections because no rival candidate could satisfy those conditions.

Critics argue the system discourages democratic competition inside the club, while supporters say the rules protect institutional stability and financial responsibility.

The upcoming election may test whether any serious challenger is willing and able to compete against Perez this time.

Could someone realistically defeat Florentino Perez?

Although Perez remains highly influential, the latest sporting disappointments may encourage new opposition figures to emerge.

Potential challengers would likely focus on:

Sporting restructuring

Squad renewal

Leadership transparency

Youth development

Governance reform

However, defeating Perez would still be extremely difficult because of:

His long institutional control

His financial influence

His success record

His support among powerful club sectors

The strict election rules

Many analysts believe Perez still remains the favorite if elections proceed without a major unified opposition movement.

How important is Real Madrid politically in world football?

Real Madrid is not only one of the most successful football clubs in history but also one of the most politically influential institutions in global sports.

The club’s decisions affect:

International broadcasting markets

Sponsorship industries

Transfer markets

European football governance

Commercial football strategy

Perez himself became a central figure in debates about the future of European football, especially after helping launch the controversial European Super League project.

His leadership style often blends business strategy, political negotiation, and sporting ambition.

Because of Real Madrid’s global influence, internal instability at the club attracts worldwide attention far beyond Spain.

What happens next at Real Madrid?

Attention will now shift toward several major questions:

Will Florentino Perez face a serious challenger?

Who will coach the team next season?

Will major squad changes happen?

How will supporters react?

Can Real Madrid quickly return to trophy winning form?

The election process is expected to dominate Spanish football headlines in the coming months.

At the same time, the club must also prepare for a potentially crucial rebuilding phase on the pitch.

Real Madrid remains one of the biggest clubs in world football, meaning expectations for success never disappear for long.

For Perez, the upcoming elections could become both a defense of his legacy and a referendum on the future direction of one of sport’s most powerful institutions.

News.Az