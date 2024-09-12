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Envoys
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Germany and Czechia have summoned Russian ambassadors in response to what they called direct threats from Moscow against companies operating in their countries.21 Apr 2026-20:24
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Permanent representatives of the 27 EU member states have approved the 15th package of sanctions against Moscow in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, News.az reports citing TASS.11 Dec 2024-21:58
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Iran summoned four European ambassadors Thursday after they imposed new sanctions over its alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, which Tehran denies.12 Sep 2024-21:34
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