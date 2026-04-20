The Asia-Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference officially begins today in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, running from May 25 to 28. Co-organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the high-level meeting is being held alongside the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development,” 2018–2028.

25 May 2026-10:36