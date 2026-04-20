Baku–Bangkok Declaration adopted at UN session - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired the 82nd session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok under the theme "Leaving no one behind: Advancing a Society for All Ages in Asia and the Pacific".

Addressing the opening ceremony, Bayramov read out President Ilham Aliyev`s message to the participants, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the session, the Azerbaijani foreign minister emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address common challenges and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of society.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s key political messages, Bayramov touched upon inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional relations, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

As part of Azerbaijan’s “Leaving No One Behind” agenda, the country outlined a vision of a human-centered, sustainable, and interconnected regional future.

The session also highlighted the priorities of "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development," such as inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and equal opportunities between generations.

Furthermore, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for Eurasian connectivity was underlined.

The session adopted the Baku-Bangkok Declaration on promoting social development for all ages in Asia and the Pacific. The document reflects a shared commitment to inclusiveness and sustainable development, fully aligned with the ESCAP’s inclusive development agenda.

The event brought together high-level representatives of member states, international organizations, and UN partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable development accross the region.

Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in multilateral diplomacy and remains committed to deepening its ties with the Asia-Pacific region in support of shared development goals. Guided by the principles of solidarity, innovation, and shared responsibility, Azerbaijan advocates a development model that is human-centered, strengthens regional ties, accelerates digital and green transitions, and fosters peace and cooperation.

News.Az