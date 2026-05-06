Eye Diseases

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Bayer to buy Perfuse Therapeutics in $2.45 billion deal
Bayer has announced plans to acquire Perfuse Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $2.45 billion, strengthening its position in the ophthalmology sector.
06 May 2026-11:08
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