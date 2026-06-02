Iran's IRGC says military capabilities strengthened during ceasefire

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General Sarder Mohebi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said that Iran’s military and operational capabilities have increased during the ceasefire period, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking to the state-owned broadcaster IRIB, he stated that “today, our armed forces are in better conditions than in the past.”

He added that one of the key lessons learned from the US-Israel war on Iran “is the increase in the operational knowledge of the armed forces about the enemy.”

“If the enemy returns to the military arena, the type of operation, the geography of the battle, and even the type of weapons used will be different, and IRGC is fully prepared for all possible scenarios,” he said.

News.Az