Woman killed in suspected bear attack in northern Japan

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The body of an elderly woman was discovered in a mountainous area of Akita City in northern Japan on Tuesday morning in what is believed to be a suspected bear attack, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police received an emergency call from a family member of the victim around 7:20 a.m. local time, with the caller saying, “She might have been attacked by a bear.”

Officers searched the area and later found the woman’s body in a forest close to her home.

Police said the woman, who lived alone, was likely mowing grass at the time of the attack. A sickle and a bloodstained towel were found near her residence.

A bear had been seen in the neighborhood earlier that morning, and the animal was later killed at about 9:40 a.m. local time, the report added.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with police suspecting the woman was killed by a bear.

Separately, in Fukushima City in northeastern Japan, four people were injured in a bear attack on the same day. All were taken to hospital and were reported to be conscious.

News.Az