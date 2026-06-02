Yandex metrika counter

Woman killed in suspected bear attack in northern Japan

  • World
  • Share
Woman killed in suspected bear attack in northern Japan
Source: Getty Images

The body of an elderly woman was discovered in a mountainous area of Akita City in northern Japan on Tuesday morning in what is believed to be a suspected bear attack, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police received an emergency call from a family member of the victim around 7:20 a.m. local time, with the caller saying, “She might have been attacked by a bear.”

Officers searched the area and later found the woman’s body in a forest close to her home.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Police said the woman, who lived alone, was likely mowing grass at the time of the attack. A sickle and a bloodstained towel were found near her residence.

A bear had been seen in the neighborhood earlier that morning, and the animal was later killed at about 9:40 a.m. local time, the report added.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with police suspecting the woman was killed by a bear.

Separately, in Fukushima City in northeastern Japan, four people were injured in a bear attack on the same day. All were taken to hospital and were reported to be conscious.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      