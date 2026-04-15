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Fab 1500
Tag:
Fab 1500
Russia drops massive FAB-1500 bomb on Sloviansk -
PHOTO
A Russian airstrike hit the central part of Sloviansk early on April 15, causing widespread damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, according to local officials.
15 Apr 2026-13:00
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