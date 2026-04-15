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A Russian airstrike hit the central part of Sloviansk early on April 15, causing widespread damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, according to local officials.

The head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, said the strike occurred around 5 a.m. and involved a large aerial bomb. At least one person was injured in the attack, a 57-year-old man who was later prepared for transfer to a hospital in Dnipro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local authorities reported that a children’s sports facility—described as a historic site in the city center—was completely destroyed. Several administrative buildings were also damaged or destroyed.

In total, at least 39 apartment buildings and 15 vehicles were affected to varying degrees, highlighting the scale of damage across the area.

Officials also released images showing significant structural damage to residential buildings and public facilities following the strike.

Photo: devastating aftermath of a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk (facebook.com/Vadymlyakh)

Photo: devastating aftermath of a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk (facebook.com/Vadymlyakh)

Photo: devastating aftermath of a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk (facebook.com/Vadymlyakh)

The city, which lies close to the front line in eastern Ukraine, has faced repeated attacks in recent months involving bombs, missiles, and drones.

Earlier incidents included strikes with smaller aerial bombs that damaged private homes and injured civilians, including children. Previous attacks in the area have also resulted in casualties and further destruction of residential infrastructure.

The latest strike adds to ongoing concerns over intensified aerial bombardments in the region as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine.

News.Az