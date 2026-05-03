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Fargana Gasimova
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Fargana Gasimova
Baku and Izmir cities celebrate 40th anniversary of sister city relationship
Days of Azerbaijan are currently underway in Izmir, Türkiye, marking the 40th anniversary of the historic sister city relationship between Baku and Izmir.
03 May 2026-17:46
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