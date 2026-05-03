Baku and Izmir cities celebrate 40th anniversary of sister city relationship

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Days of Azerbaijan are currently underway in Izmir, Türkiye, marking the 40th anniversary of the historic sister city relationship between Baku and Izmir.

As part of the celebrations, a concert titled “Songs of Brotherhood” was held in Izmir, featuring the world-renowned mugham master, People’s Artist Alim Gasimov, and Honoured Artist Fergana Gasimova, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The concert was co-organised by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality.

Speaking at the official part of the event, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Istanbul, Narmina Mustafayeva, and the Mayor of the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Cemil Tugay, highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

They said the brotherhood agreement signed between Izmir and Baku goes beyond a formal document, describing it as a reflection of shared history and culture. The speakers also noted that this spirit of solidarity continues to be demonstrated at the highest level.

Prior to the concert, Mustafayeva and Tugay toured an exhibition showcasing historical photographs of both Izmir and Baku.

The agreement establishing sister city relations between Baku and Izmir was signed on 29 April 1986. Following the initial agreement, a series of commemorative cultural events were held across both cities throughout 1986 and 1987.

News.Az