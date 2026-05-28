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HBO's 'Task' reveals Emmy submissions for Mark Ruffalo and cast
HBO is positioning its new gritty drama series Task as a major heavyweight for the upcoming awards season, rolling out an extensive list of Primetime Emmy submissions.
28 May 2026-16:36
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