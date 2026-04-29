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Fdi Inflows
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Fdi Inflows
US, China, UK drive Singapore FDI inflows in 2025
29 Apr 2026-09:52
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EU moves into the South Caucasus through Yerevan
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SpaceX, Anthropic strike deal covering computing and space development
US intercepts Iran tanker attempting to breach blockade
U.S. initiates Project Freedom in Strait of Hormuz
Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen trade union ties
Russia urges foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv
Trump: U.S. will receive uranium from Iran
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