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Federal Officers
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The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the state of Virginia over what it described as the state's "unconstitutional attempt to regulate" federal agents by banning masks for law enforcement.12 Jun 2026-04:18
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A federal judge has scheduled sentencing hearings for five former Memphis police officers convicted of federal charges related to the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols. The sentencing is set for the week of December 15, following delays caused by the unexpected recusal of the previous judge.25 Jul 2025-11:14
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