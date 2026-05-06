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Fjord
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Second-largest recorded tsunami hit Alaska, reaching 481 metres high
A mega-tsunami caused by a mountainside collapsing into an Alaskan fjord last August has been identified as the second-largest ever documented.
06 May 2026-21:24
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