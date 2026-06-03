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Flesh Eating Screwworm
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A case of New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasitic fly that attacks warm-blooded animals, has been confirmed in a calf in Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Wednesday evening, raising concerns about a significant threat to the nation’s cattle industry.04 Jun 2026-08:34
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A dangerous parasite that eats warm-blooded animals alive has been detected just 25 miles from the U.S. border, sparkng urgent warnings from agricultural officials.03 Jun 2026-15:39
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