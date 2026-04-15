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Food Costs
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Britain’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco warned Thursday that its profits could be impacted by the Middle East war lifting food costs, as it posted higher earnings for its last financial year.16 Apr 2026-12:48
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The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation increased to 3.88 per cent in March, from 2.13 per cent in February 2026, the highest in 41 months, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.15 Apr 2026-14:38
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