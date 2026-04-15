Fuel costs drive India's March wholesale inflation to 41-month high

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The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation increased to 3.88 per cent in March, from 2.13 per cent in February 2026, the highest in 41 months, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The increased rate of inflation in March was primarily due to a jump in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, other manufacturing, non-food articles, manufacture of basic metals and food articles, etc, News.Az reports, citing Business-Standard.

Fuel, power and manufactured products. According to the data, the fuel and power index increased by 4.13 per cent in March from February. The Price of mineral oils increased by 8.77 per cent in March. The price of electricity decreased by -5.07 per cent in March. Prices of manufactured goods rose 0.88 per cent in March. Out of 22 manufacturing groups, 16 saw price increase, and 6 saw declines.

The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index remained constant at 1.85 per cent in March.

Retail inflation rises to 3.40%

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 3.40 per cent in February 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Rural inflation was higher at 3.63 per cent, while urban inflation remained lower at 3.11 per cent. The uptick in inflation in March was largely driven by a slight increase in food prices. Certain items, including silver and gold jewellery, witnessed a sharp rise in prices. Inflation levels varied across states, with Telangana recording the highest combined inflation at 5.83 per cent, while states such as Chhattisgarh and Delhi saw relatively lower inflation levels.

News.Az