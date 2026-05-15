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Forced Labour
Tag:
Forced Labour
Turkmen cotton harvest forced labour reportedly worsens.
A new report has found that systemic forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton industry has worsened, with state-linked mobilisation of workers continuing during the annual harvest.
15 May 2026-11:36
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