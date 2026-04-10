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Foul Investigation
Tag:
Foul Investigation
NBA uncovers truth behind Sacramento Kings foul call
The NBA has officially cleared the Sacramento Kings following an investigation into a controversial late-game decision against the Golden State Warriors.
10 Apr 2026-09:35
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