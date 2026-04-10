NBA uncovers truth behind Sacramento Kings foul call

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The NBA has officially cleared the Sacramento Kings following an investigation into a controversial late-game decision against the Golden State Warriors.

The league confirmed that there was no intentional effort by the Kings to commit a shooting foul or lose the April 7 matchup, News.Az reports, citing NBA.

According to the NBA’s findings, head coach Doug Christie made a mistake in judgment during the closing moments of the game.

Christie reportedly believed that the Warriors were not yet in the penalty. Based on that assumption, he instructed his players to commit a foul in order to stop the clock and make use of a remaining timeout.

However, the Warriors were already in the penalty—meaning the foul resulted in free throws, raising questions about whether the move was intentional.

After reviewing the situation, the league concluded that the decision was purely a miscalculation rather than any attempt to manipulate the outcome.

“The investigation found that Christie made no intentional effort to give the Warriors a shooting foul, or to cause the Kings to lose the game,” the NBA said in its official statement.

The incident had sparked speculation among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether the Kings had deliberately committed the foul under unusual circumstances.

The NBA’s ruling now puts those concerns to rest, confirming that the situation was simply a coaching error under pressure rather than any form of misconduct.

News.Az