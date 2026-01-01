Fury-joshua

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He may have pocketed millions from his bout with Arslanbek Makhmudov but Tyson Fury isn't blowing the lot in one go.14 Apr 2026-13:05
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Gangster Robert Kelbie joined boxing pal Tyson Fury’s entourage for his comeback win on Saturday.14 Apr 2026-12:30
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What might 11.3 billion U.S. dollars have achieved? It could have funded thousands of community clinics, rebuilt crumbling infrastructure, or provided healthcare to millions of Americans.20 Mar 2026-10:40
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US President Donald Trump’s administration has rebuffed efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the US-Israel war, Reuters has cited three sources familiar with the efforts as saying.14 Mar 2026-22:14
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The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day, marking one of the most dangerous escalations in the Middle East in decades.06 Mar 2026-12:15
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The commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Bradley Cooper, has presented an interim report on the progress of Operation “Epic Fury” targeting Iran.04 Mar 2026-09:44
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Just days after Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh was reportedly killed, the country’s newly appointed defence chief, Seyed Majid ibn al-Reza, is now also said to have died in Israeli airstrikes, according to The Spectator Index.03 Mar 2026-17:02
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U.S. Central Command reports six U.S. service members killed since the start of Operation Epic Fury.03 Mar 2026-01:28
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Fighting sharply escalated along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Pakistan launched a new military campaign late Thursday, triggering widespread clashes and airstrikes.27 Feb 2026-10:28
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