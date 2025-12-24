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Bank of America profit rises on trading boom
15 Apr 2026-15:15
Apple tops global smartphone shipments in Q1
10 Apr 2026-13:51
Goldman Sachs warns of stagflation risk amid oil surge
30 Mar 2026-23:19
Markets risk complacency as Trump signals lose impact, Barclays warns
28 Mar 2026-19:37
IEA ready to release more oil reserves amid global price surge
25 Mar 2026-11:56
Bitcoin sinks below $72,000 as global markets turn risk-off
05 Feb 2026-14:17
Gold hits new all-time high of $4,735 as Bitcoin crashes below $92,000
20 Jan 2026-10:25
Oil prices drop as Iran tensions ease, markets falter
19 Jan 2026-12:56
Trump’s Greenland tariffs shake world stock markets
19 Jan 2026-10:42
Clarius Group cuts Alphabet stake by 23% in third quarter
24 Dec 2025-14:43
Latest News
SkyWest horror at 39,000 feet: Violent turbulence leaves passengers injured -
PHOTO
Waymo ramps up in Florida to compete with Tesla, Uber
S&P 500 sets record, bounces back from Iran-related losses
Azerbaijan offers condolences to Türkiye after school attacks
Uganda introduces sovereignty bill to regulate foreign influence
Blaze hits one of Australia's two oil refineries -
VIDEO
Four ships navigate to and from Iran amid U.S. blockade
Peru's vote count reaches 90%, second place still tied
Musk confirms Tesla’s AI5 chip is ready
China, Vietnam pledge to fully utilize inter-Party channels
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